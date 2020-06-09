Movado Group Again Refrains From Providing FY21 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 202 on Tuesday, Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) said it is again refraining from providing fiscal 2021 guidance, due to the dynamic nature of the COVID-19 crisis and lack of visibility.

The company said it has reopened 14 of its 47 Movado Company Stores in North America and expect to have 41 reopened by June 17. The 14 stores reopened have performed better than expected, with sales down 10.6 percent when compared to the same period last year.

The company had announced the discontinuation of the quarterly dividend and suspended its share repurchase program until further notice in late March.

Separately, the company announced the reorganization of its management structure and streamlining of its business to accelerate the Company's digital transformation, speed decision making and position the Company to better meet consumers' preferences.

