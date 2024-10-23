News & Insights

Stocks

Mountview Estates Schedules Key Shareholder Meeting

October 23, 2024 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mountview Estates (GB:MTVW) has released an update.

Mountview Estates has announced a general meeting scheduled for November 18, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions, including the re-election of directors and an amendment to the company’s Articles of Association. This meeting follows their annual meeting results shared in August and reflects ongoing governance updates.

For further insights into GB:MTVW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.