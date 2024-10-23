Mountview Estates Schedules Key Shareholder Meeting

Mountview Estates (GB:MTVW) has released an update.

Mountview Estates has announced a general meeting scheduled for November 18, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions, including the re-election of directors and an amendment to the company’s Articles of Association. This meeting follows their annual meeting results shared in August and reflects ongoing governance updates.

For further insights into GB:MTVW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.