Mountview Estates Bolsters Board with New Director

November 19, 2024 — 05:02 am EST

Mountview Estates (GB:MTVW) has released an update.

Mountview Estates has appointed Tracey Hartley as an independent Non-Executive Director, effective January 2025. Hartley, who brings over 25 years of experience in residential property investment and management, will join several key committees to enhance the company’s governance and strategic operations. Her extensive leadership background and industry involvement are expected to bolster Mountview’s board expertise.

