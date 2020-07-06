Mounting Nikola Stock Risks Show What a Difference a Month Makes

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

About a month ago, in my previous column on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), I put out there that,”to many investors, Nikola’s stock will look like a great bet in the coming weeks.” My June 10 prediction was that the company’s market cap could jump to $60 billion in the short-term, essentially, a doubling of its share price.

Source: Stephanie L Sanchez / Shutterstock.com

Now, the July 4 that wasn’t is history, that market cap is around $20.6 billion and I’m much less bullish on the near-term outlook of Nikola stock.

Why the change of heart? For one thing, the shares’ momentum seems to have stalled. Shortly after I wrote the column, Nikola stock did indeed rocket higher, reaching a peak of $93.99 on June 9. But since then, the shares have tumbled nearly 30%, and they’ve been mostly range-bound since June 11.

A “Warrant-ed” Drop

A number of factors may have accounted for the shares’ relative weakness. One of these possible factors is the company’s decision, announced on June 15, to seek to sell “up to 23.9M shares of common stock that may be issued upon the exercise of warrants.”

Another was JPMorgan’s assessment, published on June 22, that Nikola was facing “elevated” risks for a pre-revenue company, while its “stock looks fully valued.” And after Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) acquired two hydrogen companies, its stock has soared, taking away some of Nikola’s thunder. And finally, my warnings about some of Nikola’s medium-term risks, including possible limited demand for battery-powered trucks and the high cost of hydrogen, may have had a small negative impact on the shares.

Limited Demand for Battery-Powered Trucks

Speaking of limited demand for battery-powered trucks, that is my second reservation about Nikola stock in the short-term. Specifically, I’m worried that the company’s decision to take orders for its new electric truck could hurt its shares.

In his Dec. 3, 2019 column on Tesla’s Cybertruck, my InvestorPlace colleague Wayne Duggan noted that prominent, longtime investor Wesley Tilson was skeptical about the Cybertruck’s outlook.

“Who’s going to buy this? Not the wealthy, coastal, environmentally conscious elites who are Tesla’s current core customers … nor folks in Middle America who buy most regular pickup trucks,” Tilson said, per Duggan’s piece.

I think that Tilson could be right to some extent. Although there could be some wealthy environmentalists with families who would buy an electric SUV, there may not be very many such people.

Indeed, Tesla’s decision to seek a deposit of just $100 for the vehicle may show that it knew demand for an EV truck would be limited. The company brought in 250,000 deposits about two weeks after it began taking the reservations. But, given the very low deposit requirement, the number of reservations may not be a good barometer of actual interest in buying an electric truck.

Risky Move

Further, Tesla’s brand is one of the strongest in the world at this point, while Nikola’s is just getting off the ground. As a result, Nikola will likely have much more trouble getting consumers to place a deposit on its electric truck than Tesla. On a positive note, though, I do agree with the contention by Nikola founder Trevor Milton that the Badger (at least as depicted in pictures released by the company) is way more attractive than the Cybertruck.

But given my reservations about demand for the Badger, Nikola’s decision to start taking refundable $5,000 deposits for its Badger pickup truck starting on June 29 could be setting the company and Nikola stock up for a near-term failure.

At some point, likely within a few weeks, Nikola will probably disclose how many deposits it has received for the Badger. If the number disappoints the Street, NKLA stock could take a very nasty tumble.

Bottom Line on Nikola Stock

The Nikola stock momentum appears to have stalled. Further, I believe that its decision to accept deposits for its Badger truck before its brand is well-known makes its shares risky for short-term investors.

And finally, as I noted in my previous column, Nikola is facing multiple medium-term risks. While I still believe that “longer-term, more risk-averse investors” should consider buying the stock after it reaches the “$40-$50 level,” I’m no longer upbeat about the shares’ short-term outlook.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 13 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been Lyft, solar stocks, and Snap. You can reach him on StockTwits at @larryramer. As of this writing, Larry Ramer owned shares of Plug Power.

The post Mounting Nikola Stock Risks Show What a Difference a Month Makes appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.