Mounting Evidence Backs Abbott's Cancer Diagnostics Growth Story

Abbott’s ABT $23 billion acquisition of Exact Sciences was among the headline MedTech M&A deals of 2025, according to a J.P Morgan report. Following the close, the company gained a broad portfolio and differentiated pipeline aimed at early detection of cancer and personalized treatment decisions. This includes Cologuard, a non-invasive colorectal cancer screening (CRC) option, Oncotype DX for early-stage breast cancer planning, the Oncodetect tumor-informed molecular residual disease (MRD) test and the Cancerguard multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test.

The transaction also added a new growth vertical to Abbott's already high-single-digit growth profile, positioning it at the forefront of the fast-growing $60 billion U.S. cancer screening and precision oncology diagnostics segments. In recent months, Abbott has continued to showcase the expanding evidence base of its Cancer Diagnostics portfolio, supporting its strength and potential.

During the Digestive Disease Week (“DDW”) 2026 in Chicago, the company shared new data highlighting the potential of emerging liver and esophageal tests. CRC screening data presented at DDW further bolsters the effectiveness of Cologuard in driving better outcomes and getting more people screened.

At the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2026, the company reported advancements in its multi-biomarker, MCED program supporting the commercially available Cancerguard test. Data showed that combining methylation and protein biomarkers improves cancer detection across stages, with each biomarker independently contributing to overall performance.

Another positive development came when the American Cancer Society updated its CRC screening guidelines, reaffirming Cologuardand Cologuard Plusas preferred non-invasive screening options for average-risk adults aged 45 and older. Both tests are used at a three-year interval.

From a financial standpoint, Abbott projects the Exact Sciences deal to add roughly $3 billion of incremental sales in 2026. That said, the adjusted EPS guidance of $5.38-$5.58 incorporates about $0.20 of dilution tied to the transaction.

M&A Activity Among Abbott’s Peers

Medtronic MDT recently announced its intent to acquire SPR Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held company specializing in temporary, percutaneous peripheral nerve stimulation therapies for chronic pain management. The planned acquisition will enhance Medtronic's Neuromodulation portfolio, increasing its ability to reach more people with complementary, minimally invasive pain relief options earlier in their care continuum. In April 2026, the company acquired CathWorks, significantly boosting its interventional cardiology portfolio.

In May 2026, Stryker SYK completed the acquisition of Amplitude Vascular Systems, Inc., a privately held company developing a next-generation intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) platform to treat complex peripheral arterial disease. The addition of an IVL platform is expected to bolster Stryker’s impact on peripheral vascular solutions.

The Zacks Rundown for ABT Stock

Over the past six months, ABT shares have plunged 26% compared with the industry’s 28.1% decline.



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Abbott is trading at a forward, three-year Price/Sales (P/S) of 3.03X, lower than its 4.54X median but above the industry average of 2.06X.



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Take a look at how estimates for Abbott’s 2026 and 2027 earnings are shaping up.



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Abbott currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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