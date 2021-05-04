Mountain Valley natgas pipeline start delayed to summer 2022

Adds additional details

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. pipeline company Equitrans Midstream Corp ETRN.N said on Tuesday the venture building the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia delayed its startup to the summer of 2022 and boosted its estimated cost to $6.2 billion.

Earlier, the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) venture expected the project to enter service by the end of 2021 at an estimated cost of $5.8 billion-$6.0 billion.

Equitrans said the delay was due to requests by environmental regulators in Virginia and West Virginia to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to extend the 120-day review period to evaluate MVP's water quality certification applications.

In anticipation of a lengthy legal battle, MVP in February decided to pull its previously approved Nationwide Permit 12, which allowed the pipeline to cross several waterbodies under one authorization, and instead file some 300 individual stream crossing permits with the Army Corps and states.

It is those applications the states want more time to review.

MVP is one of several U.S. pipelines delayed by regulatory and legal fights with environmental and local groups that found problems with federal permits - like the Nationwide Permit 12 - issued by the Trump administration.

When Mountain Valley started construction in February 2018, it estimated the project would cost about $3.5 billion and enter service by late 2018.

MVP is owned by units of Equitrans, NextEra Energy NEE.N, Consolidated Edison ED.N, AltaGas ALA.TO and RGC Resources RGCO.O.

RGC sees Mountain Valley gas pipeline completion by end 2021 -CEO

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.