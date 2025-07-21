Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (MCBI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.81 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $2.32 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.04 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $23.19 million from $22.82 million last year.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.81 Mln. vs. $2.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $23.19 Mln vs. $22.82 Mln last year.

