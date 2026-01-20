Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (MCBI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.30 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $2.09 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.91 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.5% to $10.28 million from $9.06 million last year.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.30 Mln. vs. $2.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $10.28 Mln vs. $9.06 Mln last year.

