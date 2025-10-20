Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Rise In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (MCBI) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.89 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $2.99 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.85 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.89 Mln. vs. $2.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.48 last year.

