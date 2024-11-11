Mount Ridley Mines Reshuffles Board with New Appointments

Mount Ridley Mines Limited (AU:MRD) has released an update.

Mount Ridley Mines Limited announces significant changes to its board, with the departures of several key figures including Simon Mitchell, Brett Mitchell, Guy Le Page, and Johnathon Busing. The company welcomes Cameron Clifton and Kieran Witt, whose extensive legal and financial expertise are expected to strengthen corporate governance and compliance. These strategic shifts aim to enhance the company’s operational and regulatory alignment.

