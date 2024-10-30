Mount Ridley Mines Reports Key Developments and Board Appointment

Mount Ridley Mines Limited (AU:MRD) has released an update.

Mount Ridley Mines Limited has completed an extensive rock chip sampling program at its Weld Range West Project, identifying three significant banded iron formation horizons. The company also strengthened its board by appointing experienced corporate finance executive Brett Mitchell as a Non-Executive Director. As of September 2024, Mount Ridley Mines held cash reserves of $1.030 million, alongside shares valued at approximately $620,000.

