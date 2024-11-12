Mount Ridley Mines Appoints New Director Kieran Witt

Mount Ridley Mines Limited (AU:MRD) has released an update.

Mount Ridley Mines Limited has announced the appointment of Kieran Witt as a director, effective November 11, 2024. Currently, Witt holds no securities or relevant interests in the company, providing a fresh perspective to the board. This update may interest investors who follow executive changes and their potential impact on company strategy.

