Mount Ridley Mines Announces Security Consolidation

Mount Ridley Mines Limited has announced a security consolidation to streamline its stock structure, affecting several securities including MRD ordinary shares and options. This move, set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis from December 17, 2024, aims to enhance trading efficiency and potentially attract more investors.

