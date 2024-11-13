Mount Ridley Mines Announces Security Consolidation

Mount Ridley Mines Limited (AU:MRD) has released an update.
Mount Ridley Mines Limited has announced a security consolidation to streamline its stock structure, affecting several securities including MRD ordinary shares and options. This move, set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis from December 17, 2024, aims to enhance trading efficiency and potentially attract more investors.
