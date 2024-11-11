Mount Ridley Mines Announces Director Departure

Mount Ridley Mines Limited (AU:MRD) has released an update.

Mount Ridley Mines Limited has announced that Simon Mitchell has ceased to be a director as of November 11, 2024. Mitchell held 30 million performance rights across four classes and his spouse, Rachael Elliot, holds 10 million fully paid ordinary shares. This change in leadership could influence investor interest and movement in the company’s stock.

