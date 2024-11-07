News & Insights

Mount Logan Capital Reports Strong Q3 Growth

November 07, 2024 — 10:34 pm EST

Mount Logan Capital (TSE:MLC) has released an update.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. reported substantial growth in its insurance and asset management segments for the third quarter of 2024, with notable increases in earnings and fees. The company also announced a strategic move to acquire a minority stake in Runway Growth Capital LLC, a private credit asset manager, alongside BCP Partners Credit.

