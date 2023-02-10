Mount Grey Capital Increases Position in Catalyst Bancorp (CLST)

Fintel reports that Mount Grey Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.32MM shares of Catalyst Bancorp Inc (CLST). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 4, 2022 they reported 0.29MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.67% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalyst Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLST is 0.04%, a decrease of 4.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.55% to 791K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 310K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLST by 16.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 151K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 96K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLST by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Stilwell Value holds 40K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dryden Capital holds 30K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

