Mount Gibson Iron’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Update

Mount Gibson Iron Limited announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, reporting the acquisition of 135,000 shares, bringing the total to over 9.6 million shares. This strategy aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, presenting a noteworthy development for investors tracking the company’s stock performance.

