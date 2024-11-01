Mount Gibson Iron’s Strategic Share Buy-Back

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, purchasing 604,500 shares on the previous day. This ongoing buy-back program reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The total number of shares bought back so far amounts to 5,883,139.

For further insights into AU:MGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.