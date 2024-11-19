Mount Gibson Iron Warns of Speculative Nature of Shares

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, listed on the ASX under the ticker MGX, has highlighted the speculative nature of its shares in its latest CEO presentation at the Annual General Meeting. The company advises potential investors of the uncertainties and factors that could influence its performance and operations, emphasizing that investments in its shares are considered highly speculative. All financial figures are presented in Australian dollars.

