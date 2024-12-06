Mount Gibson Iron Updates Share Buy-Back Progress

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced an update to its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 325,000 ordinary shares on the previous day, bringing the total to over 10.7 million shares bought back so far. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares in the market.

