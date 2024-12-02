Mount Gibson Iron Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, acquiring 165,855 of its ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. With a total of 9,745,458 shares already bought back, investors are closely monitoring the impact on the stock’s performance.

For further insights into AU:MGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.