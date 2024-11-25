News & Insights

Mount Gibson Iron Updates Share Buy-Back Program

November 25, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that it has repurchased a total of 8,924,585 shares, with an additional 175,593 shares bought back recently. This move is part of the company’s strategic plans to enhance shareholder value in the stock market.

