Mount Gibson Iron Updates Share Buy-Back Program

Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that it has repurchased a total of 8,924,585 shares, with an additional 175,593 shares bought back recently. This move is part of the company’s strategic plans to enhance shareholder value in the stock market.

