Mount Gibson Iron Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, reporting the purchase of an additional 200,239 shares, bringing the total to over 6.6 million shares bought back. This move signifies the company’s strategic effort to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

For further insights into AU:MGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.