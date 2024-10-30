Mount Gibson Iron Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that 162,500 shares were repurchased on the previous day, adding to a total of over 5.25 million shares bought back to date. This move reflects the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital management strategies.

