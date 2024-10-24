Mount Gibson Iron Updates Share Buy-Back Program

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing a total of 447,104 ordinary fully paid shares were repurchased on the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of 3,531,124 shares. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure.

