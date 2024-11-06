Mount Gibson Iron Updates on Share Buy-Back

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing that 96,200 ordinary shares were repurchased on the previous day. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

