Mount Gibson Iron Reports Strong AGM Outcomes

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw strong support for all resolutions, with each being carried by a significant majority. Shareholders showed particular backing for the re-election of directors and the adoption of the 2024 Remuneration Report, reflecting confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

