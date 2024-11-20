News & Insights

Mount Gibson Iron Reports Strong AGM Outcomes

November 20, 2024 — 01:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw strong support for all resolutions, with each being carried by a significant majority. Shareholders showed particular backing for the re-election of directors and the adoption of the 2024 Remuneration Report, reflecting confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:MGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

