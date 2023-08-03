Mount Gibson Iron Ltd - ADR (MTGRY) Price Target Decreased by 6.21% to 3.86

The average one-year price target for Mount Gibson Iron Ltd - ADR (OTC:MTGRY) has been revised to 3.86 / share. This is an decrease of 6.21% from the prior estimate of 4.12 dated February 8, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.38 to a high of 4.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.80% from the latest reported closing price of 3.02 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SBHSX - Segall Bryant & Hamill International Small Cap Fund Retail Class holds 736K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing a decrease of 21.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTGRY by 42.97% over the last quarter.

