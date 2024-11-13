Mount Gibson Iron Limited Updates Share Buy-Back Program

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.
Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced an update on their ongoing market buy-back program, with 244,832 ordinary shares repurchased on the previous day, bringing the total to over 7.8 million shares. This buy-back is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital management.
