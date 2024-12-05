News & Insights

Stocks

Mount Gibson Iron Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back

December 05, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mount Gibson Iron Limited announced a daily update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, with the company purchasing 299,706 shares on the previous day. This move is part of their strategy to reduce outstanding shares, potentially increasing shareholder value. Investors may find this buy-back indicative of the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

For further insights into AU:MGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTGRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.