Mount Gibson Iron Limited Boosts Share Buy-Back Program

Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, with 97,200 shares purchased on the previous day, adding to a total of over 7.3 million shares bought back so far. This move reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

