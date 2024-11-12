Mount Gibson Iron Limited Announces Ongoing Buy-Back

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited continues its stock buy-back program, acquiring a total of 260,500 ordinary shares on the last trading day. This move indicates the company’s strategy to potentially increase shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Investors may find this buy-back activity noteworthy as it could impact share prices and market perception.

