Mount Gibson Iron Enhances Value with Share Buy-Back

Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 277,411 shares repurchased on the previous day. The company continues to actively manage its share capital, having bought back nearly 4 million shares to date. This move reflects Mount Gibson’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

