Mount Gibson Iron Continues Strategic Stock Buy-Back

November 05, 2024 — 01:49 am EST

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of an additional 259,694 shares, bringing the total to over 6.6 million shares repurchased to date. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares in the market.

