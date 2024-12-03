Mount Gibson Iron Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.
Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced a daily update on its buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 340,793 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This on-market buy-back is part of their ongoing strategy to manage share capital effectively, contributing to potential value for shareholders.
