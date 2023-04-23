Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX) Price Target Increased by 137.00% to 1.21

The average one-year price target for Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX) has been revised to 1.21 / share. This is an increase of 137.00% from the prior estimate of 0.51 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.50 to a high of 1.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 137.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mount Gibson Iron. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGX is 0.01%, a decrease of 22.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 96,431K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 29,121K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,139K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGX by 64.92% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 12,254K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,696K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,326K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,774K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,130K shares, representing an increase of 11.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGX by 20.08% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

