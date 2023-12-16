Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 0.56

The average one-year price target for Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX) has been revised to 0.56 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of 0.51 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.56 to a high of 0.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mount Gibson Iron. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGX is 0.01%, a decrease of 6.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.10% to 79,743K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 18,994K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,974K shares, representing a decrease of 52.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGX by 35.53% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,441K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,696K shares, representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGX by 7.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,155K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,326K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGX by 6.55% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 6,378K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,990K shares, representing a decrease of 72.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGX by 39.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,774K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

