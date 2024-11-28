Mount Gibson Iron Announces Securities Cessation

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced the cessation of 6,491,834 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to optimize its capital structure. Investors may find interest in how these changes could influence the stock’s market dynamics.

