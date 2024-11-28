News & Insights

Mount Gibson Iron Announces Securities Cessation

November 28, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced the cessation of 6,491,834 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to optimize its capital structure. Investors may find interest in how these changes could influence the stock’s market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:MGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

