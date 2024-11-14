Mount Gibson Iron Announces Daily Share Buy-Back

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 135,500 ordinary shares recently. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to manage its share capital effectively, which could potentially influence the stock’s performance in the market.

For further insights into AU:MGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.