Mount Gibson Iron Accelerates Share Buy-Back Program

Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced a daily update on its on-market buy-back program, with 220,000 ordinary shares repurchased on the previous day, bringing the total shares bought back to over 10.25 million. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.

