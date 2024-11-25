News & Insights

Moulinvest Reports Decline in Annual Revenue

November 25, 2024 — 12:43 pm EST

Moulinvest SA (FR:ALMOU) has released an update.

Moulinvest SA reports a 9.4% drop in consolidated revenue for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, totaling 91 million euros. While the wood construction sector saw stable revenue despite increased sales volumes, the wood energy and impregnation divisions faced significant declines due to unfavorable market conditions. Looking ahead, Moulinvest remains optimistic about medium-term growth, with plans to invest in industrial capacities and adapt to evolving market demands.

