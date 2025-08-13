Motorsport Games Sales Jump 38 Percent

Key Points Revenue grew 37.7% year over year in the second quarter of 2025, driven by strong sales of Le Mans Ultimate.

Net income (GAAP) more than doubled in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, but a large portion resulted from one-time settlements and discounts.

No formal forward guidance was provided; the company continues to expect cash outflows and is seeking additional funding.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM), a racing video game developer and publisher, released its second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on August 13, 2025. The standout news centered on sharply improved profitability and 37.7% GAAP revenue growth compared to the prior-year period, propelled by strong demand for its Le Mans Ultimate simulation title. In the absence of analyst estimates, reported GAAP earnings per share of $0.82, surpassing the $0.77 achieved in the prior year, while GAAP revenue climbed to $2.6 million from $1.9 million. However, much of the net income increase was linked to legal settlements and other operating income, rather than underlying business growth. Overall, the period delivered notable operational improvement but also highlighted the company’s continued reliance on a single product and ongoing funding needs.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Consolidated (GAAP) $0.82 $0.77 6.5% Revenue – Consolidated (GAAP) $2.6 million $1.9 million 36.8% Gross Profit $2.1 million $1.1 million 92.8% Gross Margin 82.4% 59.0% 23.4 pp Net Income – Consolidated $4.2 million $2.1 million 103.0% Adjusted EBITDA $3.7 million ($0.5 million) N/A

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Motorsport Games creates and publishes racing simulation video games, focusing on official licenses for globally recognized motorsport events. The flagship Le Mans Ultimate racing simulation, which recreates the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the World Endurance Championship, anchors the company’s current portfolio. It also owns the sim racing platforms rFactor 2 and KartKraft, though those titles play a secondary role to its main licensed offering.

Recently, the company has emphasized growth through exclusive licensing and esports integration. After the termination of key licenses for series such as NASCAR and BTCC, its success hinges on maximizing the value of its remaining exclusive partnerships and on expanding the content and community involvement in its core products. Financial stability, product innovation, and new esports ventures have been flagged as essential to future progress.

Quarter in Detail: Performance Drivers and Challenges

The quarter was defined by strong top-line expansion and visible improvements in profit metrics. Revenue grew 37.7% year-over-year on a GAAP basis, mainly due to increased demand for the Le Mans Ultimate racing simulation. The driver behind growth was player engagement boosted by the updated version of the Le Mans Ultimate title released in July 2025, coinciding with heightened interest from the real-world 24 Hours of Le Mans event. According to company leadership, this led to record player activity and revenues year over year for the flagship product.

Profitability metrics sharply improved, with gross profit increasing by about 90.9% (GAAP) and gross margin widening by 23.4 percentage points (GAAP) year-over-year. However, A significant portion of the jump in net income—which more than doubled compared to the prior year—resulted from $1.1 million in other operating income (GAAP). This included a $0.8 million legal settlement and $0.3 million in invoice discounts. While these one-off items elevated reported results, the underlying operational improvement, excluding these, was more modest but still positive.

Total operating expenses dropped 50% year-over-year (GAAP), sales and marketing expense (GAAP) was down 38.5% year-over-year. Stock-based compensation also decreased to near zero, reducing costs further. These changes follow significant cost-cutting and restructuring initiatives over the past year, which aimed to offset the revenue pressures from lost licensing agreements.

On the balance sheet front, cash and cash equivalents increased to $2.4 million at June 30, 2025, up from $1.1 million at March 31, 2025. Core operations produced only modest positive cash flow, and management continues to warn of expected cash outflows as it invests in game development. The company acknowledges that further funding will be needed to support upcoming projects and to bridge operating deficits.

The latest release (version 1.0) launched in July 2025, with additional European Le Mans Series downloadable content (DLC) announced for later in the year. Advanced features such as team management and car customization were also highlighted as selling points. While rFactor 2 and KartKraft round out the simulation offerings, their direct contribution was not separated in the release. The company continues to partner with F1 Arcade, licensing rFactor 2 to this esports venue chain to expand reach within the sim racing community.

No major new esports event launches were reported for the period, but management cited esports and digital events as a major area of focus, underscored by the past success of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual event. Monetization of these partnerships is outlined as a goal, but definitive revenue figures from esports have not yet been highlighted in financial results this year.

The company faces persistent challenges. The loss of major licenses -- most notably, NASCAR, which accounted for over half of total revenue in recent years -- has forced a greater reliance on a single title and license. While management noted strong current engagement and revenue growth from Le Mans Ultimate, it flagged that further progress on expanding the product catalog and building new partnerships will be needed to replace lost revenue streams. The company also disclosed that ongoing cash flow needs may lead to further asset sales, licensing deals, or funding transactions.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Watch Items

Motorsport Games did not provide formal forward guidance for either revenue or earnings. Management reiterated that operating cash outflows are expected as it continues to invest in new titles and expansions, and it plans to seek further outside funding in the form of equity or debt offerings. No forecast numbers or targets for the coming quarter or year were included in the release. Investors are encouraged to monitor trends in core revenue growth, timing of new content releases, and updates on any strategic alternatives such as asset sales or new capital raises.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.