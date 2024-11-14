Motorsport Games reports Q3 EPS 0c vs. ($1.31) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $1.8M vs. $1.7M last year…”The business has continued to take useful strides in Q3 2024 with further product updates, business streamlining and in the assessment of undertaking of the previously announced ‘strategic alternatives,'” remarked Stephen Hood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport Games (MSGM). “Our second downloadable content DLC offering for Le Mans Ultimate completed the 2024 Hypercar grid whilst a free update to all players has enabled new gameplay opportunities that capture the spirit of Le Mans. An innovative co-op mode allows players to compete alongside their friends at a time convenient to them and save states have been added to the Race Weekend mode, adding a new dimension to the single player experience designed to enable more players to enjoy our offering in an increasingly busy market. Players can expect another major uplift in the game next month with the release of the first GT3 cars, a hotly requested content update available as a mix of DLC which includes a free car alongside new game functionality that is sure to further boost the vitality of what has been a strong opening 2024 for Le Mans Ultimate.” Hood continued, “From a business perspective, the work to turn the business around has not stopped. We are pleased to see an improvement in several key financial performance indicators, highlighting that the business is now in a stable position for the next phase of growth. We recently announced that Motorsport Games is considering ‘strategic alternatives’ and the Motorsport Games board of directors and I are in the process of reviewing the options available to us with a view to improve our long-term funding needs in order to produce the great game experiences we have proved that we can offer under our new business structure. The number of expressions of interest received serves to reinforce our belief in the opportunities ahead.”

