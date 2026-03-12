Motorsport Games Q4 Earnings Rise Y/Y, Revenues Jump 95%

Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM have declined 19.2% since reporting results for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with a 0.2% fall in the S&P 500 index. Despite this post-earnings weakness, the stock has performed strongly over a slightly longer horizon. Over the past month, Motorsport Games shares have gained 21.2%, contrasting with a 0.8% slip in the S&P 500.

Earnings & Revenue Details

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Motorsport Games reported revenues of $3.8 million, rising 94.9% from $2 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income for the quarter totaled $0.8 million against a net loss of $2.9 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share were 15 cents, reversing a loss per share of 89 cents in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross profit rose to $3.3 million from $0.9 million a year earlier, while the gross margin expanded sharply to 85% from 45.8%. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $1.9 million in the fourth quarter from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.5 million a year earlier.

Other Key Business Metrics

For 2025, revenues increased 30% to $11.3 million from $8.7 million in 2024. Gross profit rose to $9.2 million from $5.5 million, while the gross margin expanded to 81.5% from 62.9%. The company generated net income of $6.8 million, or $1.43 per share, against a net loss of $3 million, or 94 cents per share, in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $7.3 million from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.9 million in 2024.

Gaming revenues accounted for 100% of the total revenues in both 2025 and 2024. The increase was primarily driven by sales of the Le Mans Ultimate racing title, released in February 2024, along with downloadable content (DLC) associated with the game. The RaceControl platform also contributed to revenues in the year. These gains were partly offset by a decline in revenues related to NASCAR titles following the company’s decision to sell the NASCAR license and cease selling those titles beginning in 2025.

The company also reported improved liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $5 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, which rose to $6 million by Feb. 28, 2026. During 2025, Motorsport Games generated an average positive operating cash flow of $0.3 million per month, reflecting higher profitability and proceeds from settlement agreements during the year.

Management Commentary

Management characterized 2025 as a turning point for the company following a restructuring and strategic shift toward a more focused development model. Chief executive officer Stephen Hood said the company had delivered multiple consecutive quarters of positive operating income while strengthening its cash position. He attributed the improved financial performance to the success of the Le Mans Ultimate racing simulation and its expanding player community.

The company continued to enhance the Le Mans Ultimate platform during the year with several updates, including Version 1.2 released in December. The update introduced content, such as the Circuit Paul Ricard track and the Ginetta LMP3 race car, alongside simulation improvements and new competitive features, including online team championships and enhanced anti-cheat capabilities. Management noted that player engagement has grown significantly, with concurrent player counts on Steam rising sharply during 2025 and reaching a peak of more than 8,700 players in January 2026.

Executives also highlighted the strategic importance of RaceControl, the company’s proprietary online racing platform. The service supports matchmaking and online competitions, and offers a subscription layer that generates recurring revenues, complementing traditional game sales and DLC purchases. By the end of 2025, RaceControl had more than 400,000 registered accounts and above 26,000 paying subscribers, generating $0.2 million in monthly recurring revenues.

Factors Influencing Performance

The company’s turnaround was driven largely by the commercial success of the Le Mans Ultimate title and related downloadable content, which boosted digital game sales and overall revenue growth. Lower cost of goods sold and operating expenses also contributed to the shift from losses in the prior year to profitability in 2025. The company benefited from several settlement payments during the year, including proceeds from insurance and other agreements, which supported the operating cash flow and liquidity.

Motorsport Games also emphasized its shift toward a hybrid revenue model, combining game sales, DLC content and subscription-based revenues through RaceControl. Management expects this approach to create more stable and scalable revenue streams than traditional video-game launches that rely heavily on initial release sales.

Outlook

Management indicated that the company plans to scale its platform and expand its product portfolio. Key initiatives include continued investment in technology and bringing Le Mans Ultimate to console platforms, such as PlayStation and Xbox, which management believes could significantly expand the addressable market.

Other Developments

In the fourth quarter and shortly afterward, Motorsport Games secured a $3-million revolving line of credit from Citibank N.A., providing additional financial flexibility. As of the reporting date, no balance was drawn under the facility. The company also continued to build its development and leadership team to support growth and evaluate opportunities for additional racing titles built on its existing technology platform.

