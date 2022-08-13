Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) last week reported its latest second-quarter results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues of US$2.0m beat expectations by a respectable 10.0%, although statutory losses per share increased. Motorsport Games lost US$0.63, which was 38% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

After the latest results, the consensus from Motorsport Games' four analysts is for revenues of US$13.8m in 2022, which would reflect a considerable 12% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$2.83. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$15.9m and US$2.22 per share in losses. There's been a definite change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The analysts lifted their price target 30% to US$3.25, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Motorsport Games, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$4.00 and the most bearish at US$2.50 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Over the past year, revenues have declined around 5.7% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 22% decline in revenue until the end of 2022. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 10% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Motorsport Games is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

