Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Motorsport Games Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MSGM) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. On 31 December 2020, the US$371m market-cap company posted a loss of US$1.8m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Motorsport Games' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 2 of the American Entertainment analysts is that Motorsport Games is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$500k in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 71% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Motorsport Games' upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Motorsport Games currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

