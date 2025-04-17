Motorsport Games Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Stockholders’ Equity Requirement

Motorsport Games regains Nasdaq compliance, cites strategic investment and product momentum as key elements for future growth.

Motorsport Games Inc. announced that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market's stockholders’ equity requirement as outlined in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). CEO Stephen Hood highlighted this achievement as a validation of the company's progress, bolstered by a recent strategic investment from Pimax. He expressed optimism about their new subscription service, RaceControl, and noted improvements in cost management and team efficiency aimed at enhancing shareholder value. Motorsport Games is known for developing realistic racing games and operates the esports ecosystem for various motorsport series, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The company emphasizes its commitment to driving excitement in racing through innovative products and events.

Potential Positives

Motorsport Games has regained compliance with the Nasdaq stockholders’ equity requirement, indicating financial stability and improved investor confidence.

The CEO's statement emphasizes a strong validation of the company's progress and potential for future growth, reinforcing positive sentiment among stakeholders.

Recent strategic investment led by Pimax, coupled with improved product momentum from titles like Le Mans Ultimate, positions the company well for future success.

Efforts to reduce overhead and enhance operational efficiency suggest a commitment to sustainable practices and increased shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

The release primarily highlights regaining compliance with Nasdaq, implying previous struggles with stockholders’ equity that could signal ongoing financial instability.

Despite regaining compliance, the forward-looking statements introduce significant risks and uncertainties regarding the company's future financial health and ability to maintain compliance again.

The company faces the looming threat of potential delisting from Nasdaq if compliance is not demonstrated in subsequent reports, raising concerns about its stock market viability.

FAQ

What is Motorsport Games' recent announcement regarding Nasdaq compliance?

Motorsport Games has regained compliance with the Nasdaq stockholders' equity requirement, validating its recent progress.

Who is the CEO of Motorsport Games Inc.?

Stephen Hood is the Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport Games Inc.

What recent developments have contributed to Motorsport Games' momentum?

Recent product launches, a strategic investment led by Pimax, and cost-control measures have contributed to the company's momentum.

What titles does Motorsport Games publish?

Motorsport Games develops and publishes prominent simulation racing titles, including Le Mans Ultimate and rFactor 2.

How does Motorsport Games engage with its investor community?

The company communicates important financial information via its investor relations website, SEC filings, press releases, and social media.

MIAMI, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (“Motorsport Games” or “the Company”), the racing game developer and publisher of prominent simulation racing (or “sim racing”) titles including



Le Mans Ultimate



, is pleased to announce that it has regained compliance with the stockholders’ equity requirement of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).





Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport Games Inc., Stephen Hood commented, “We see regaining compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s equity requirement as a strong validation of the progress we’ve made. We believe that this update, along with the recent strategic investment led by Pimax, reinforces our momentum and positions us to continue to deliver upon our promise.”





“With recent product momentum on show with



Le Mans Ultimate



along with our new subscription service through RaceControl and reduced overheads through tighter cost-control measures and a more-efficient sized team, there is a belief throughout management that we can deliver upon the opportunities and unique proposition we have with in our market to increase shareholder value.”







About Motorsport Games:







Motorsport Games is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, recently releasing



Le Mans Ultimate



in Early Access. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also serves as an official simulation racing platform of Formula E, while also powering F1 Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned



Le Mans Virtual Series



. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.





For more information about Motorsport Games visit:



www.motorsportgames.com









Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “see,” “opportunity” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company’s regaining compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s equity requirement, along with the recent strategic investment led by Pimax, reinforcing the Company’s momentum and positioning the Company to continue to deliver upon its promise; management delivering upon the opportunities and unique proposition the Company has within its market to increase shareholder value; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market, including the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement set forth in Listing Rule 5550(b)(1); and whether the Company will be able to evidence compliance with such minimum stockholders’ equity requirement upon the filing of its quarterly report for period ended March 31, 2025.





All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of the Company and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) the Company’s ability to obtain equity financing arrangements or similar transactions; (ii) the Company’s ability to demonstrate compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum stockholders’ equity requirement; (iii) the Company’s ability to otherwise maintain compliance with any other continued listing requirement of The Nasdaq Capital Market; and (iv) the risk that the Company’s Class A common stock may be subject to delisting if the Company fails to evidence compliance with the continued listing requirement of The Nasdaq Capital Market upon the filing of the Company’s next period report.





Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, the Company’s website or other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.









Website and Social Media Disclosure









Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website (



ir.motorsportgames.com



), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):











motorsportgames.com







Twitter: @msportgames













Instagram: msportgames













Facebook: Motorsport Games













LinkedIn: Motorsport Games









The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release.







Contacts:







Investors:







Investors@motorsportgames.com







Media:







PR@motorsportgames.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43e1e1f3-6a06-400d-bf45-cd3aa2c495b0





