Motorsport Games Inc - (MSGM) Price Target Increased by 31.03% to 9.69

The average one-year price target for Motorsport Games Inc - (NASDAQ:MSGM) has been revised to 9.69 / share. This is an increase of 31.03% from the prior estimate of 7.40 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.60 to a high of 9.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 308.86% from the latest reported closing price of 2.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Motorsport Games Inc -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 27.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSGM is 0.00%, a decrease of 82.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 53.12% to 37K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 12K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAS - Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EMC Capital Management holds 4K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 32.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSGM by 86.77% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Motorsport Games Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series such as NASCAR and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”) and an award-winning esports partner of choice for NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC and the FIA World Rallycross Championship, among others.

