Motorsport Games Inc. to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 20, 2025

Motorsport Games will announce 2024 financial results on March 20, 2025, with a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Full Release



MIAMI, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games” or “the Company”), a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series, will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 fiscal year on Thursday, March 20, 2025 after market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.





Participants may access the webcast on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.motorsportgames.com



under “Events.” This webcast will be available live and remain accessible as a recording for 12 months following the date of the call. The call may also be accessed live by dialing 1-800-267-6316 or 1-203-518-9783 and using Conference ID “MOTOR”.







About Motorsport Games:







Motorsport Games is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, recently releasing



Le Mans Ultimate



in Early Access. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also powers F1® Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned



Le Mans Virtual Series



. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.





For more information about Motorsport Games visit:



www.motorsportgames.com.











