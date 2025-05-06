Motorsport Games Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 9

Motorsport Games will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 9, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Motorsport Games Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 9, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss these results. Participants can access the webcast through the Company's investor relations website, where it will also be available as a recording for 12 months. The company specializes in developing and publishing racing video games and providing esports solutions, holding licenses for notable motorsport events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Motorsport Games aims to create engaging gaming experiences and is recognized for its work in esports, notably with the Le Mans Virtual Series.

Motorsport Games is set to report its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The scheduled conference call and webcast provide an opportunity for investors to engage directly with management, enhancing investor relations.

The company's licensing agreements for prominent motorsport racing series, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, underscore its credibility and market presence.

Motorsport Games is actively building a virtual racing ecosystem which could drive innovation and growth in both gaming and esports sectors.

The press release does not provide any details about the company's financial performance or any specific challenges, which may raise concerns among investors about transparency and the overall health of the company.

The lack of information regarding any new developments, partnerships, or product updates may indicate stagnation in the company's growth or innovation efforts.

The timing of the financial results announcement after market close might suggest that there could be unfavorable news leading into the trading session the following day.

When will Motorsport Games report its Q1 2025 financial results?

Motorsport Games will report its Q1 2025 financial results on May 9, 2025, after market close.

How can I join the Motorsport Games conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 1-800-267-6316 or 1-203-518-9783 using Conference ID “MOTOR”.

Where can I access the webcast of the financial report?

The webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.motorsportgames.com under “Events.”

What racing titles does Motorsport Games develop?

Motorsport Games develops official titles like the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

How does Motorsport Games engage with its investors?

The Company uses its investor relations website, SEC filings, press releases, and social media to communicate with investors.

MIAMI, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games” or “the Company”), a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series, will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Friday, May 9, 2025 after market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.





Participants may access the webcast on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.motorsportgames.com



under “Events.” This webcast will be available live and remain accessible as a recording for 12 months following the date of the call. The call may also be accessed live by dialing 1-800-267-6316 or 1-203-518-9783 and using Conference ID “MOTOR”.







About Motorsport Games:







Motorsport Games is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, recently releasing



Le Mans Ultimate



in Early Access. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also powers F1® Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned



Le Mans Virtual Series



. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.





For more information about Motorsport Games visit:



www.motorsportgames.com



.









